Masimo’s ‘War’ vs Apple Has Cost Nearly $100 Million: CEO

Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, is currently engaged in a high-stakes legal battle with Apple, a conflict that has put the future of his company on the line.

Masimo, known for its blood-oxygen measuring technology, has already spent approximately $100 million USD in its fight against Apple, a dispute that temporarily halted sales of the Apple Watch, he revealed to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite the resumption of Apple Watch sales pending a court decision on Masimo’s appeal, Kiani remains steadfast in his commitment to the legal fight. “Justice isn’t just blind but very slow,” Kiani, stated in an interview. “It’s painful. It’s an ugly thing to go through. It’s like war.”

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in October that Apple violated Masimo’s patents, leading to a temporary ban on some Apple Watches in the U.S., specifically the newest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

However, Apple recently won a reprieve to resume sales. The tech giant has denied allegations of stealing Masimo’s technology, countering with accusations of Masimo copying its technology.

Kiani, an Iranian immigrant, has a history of defending his company’s intellectual property, having previously won patent disputes against Nellcor and Royal Philips. “No one is standing up to them,” Kiani said regarding Apple. “If I can do it, it might change Apple for the better.”

Apple, in response to Masimo’s claims, stated to the WSJ, “We deeply respect intellectual property and innovation and do not take or use confidential information from other companies. We will continue to protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers against false claims.”

Kiani’s journey began when he moved from Iran to Alabama at the age of 9. He founded Masimo in 1989, focusing on developing a more accurate pulse oximeter.

In 2013, Masimo showcased a portable pulse oximeter reader compatible with Apple devices. However, subsequent interactions with Apple did not lead to collaboration, and Apple later hired key Masimo personnel. Eventually, Apple patents related to sensing blood-oxygen levels were signed off by a former Masimo engineer in 2019.

“It really felt like a knife in my stomach,” said Mohamed Diab, a co-inventor of Masimo’s technology, on Apple’s actions.

The legal battle with Apple, including a federal trade-secret case and other lawsuits, has significantly impacted Masimo’s finances, eating into its $144 million profit in 2022. Despite this, Kiani remains determined, even at the risk of his company. “I feel like I have to do this,” he said. “If I can change the most powerful company in the world from continuing to act badly, that’ll have more impact on the world than anything else I’m doing.”

