Rogers to Increase Shaw Prices on TV, Internet, Phone

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Last year, the $26 billion Rogers-Shaw merger was approved by the federal government, and Canadians were told to expect increased competition and lower pricing. Well, it doesn’t seem that’s happening exactly across the board.

After we first told you about Rogers wireless and Ignite bundle pricing increases, iPhone in Canada has now learned Shaw prices are increasing for TV, internet and home phone.

Shaw customers now under the Rogers banner, were notified that starting on January 10, 2024, monthly service fees will be increasing as follows, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

  • Internet: $4/month increase
  • TV: $3/month increase
  • Home phone: $3/month increase

Rogers points out that active discounts or guaranteed rates will remains until end dates. Those on two-year ValuePlans, the price increases will not apply until your agreement ends. So if you’re not on some sort of agreement, prices will be going up next week.

The notice says the changes are made within the CRTC Internet and TV Service Provider codes.

Rogers confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Friday the Shaw price increases will be happening. The company said in a statement they are “committed to delivering residential services with the highest standard of quality and reliability to bring our customers the best network experience.”

One point from the merger was that Rogers would not increase wireless prices for Freedom Mobile customers for at least three years. Quebecor now owns Freedom Mobile. But of course there were no promises for TV, internet and home phone services from Shaw.

Are you seeing a price increase on your Shaw bill statement?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Outage Last Night Goes Trending, Customers Upset

On Thursday evening, Rogers suffered an internet outage in Ontario and it was widespread enough that it went trending on X in Canada. Rogers customers in southern Ontario voiced their frustration on late Thursday as internet and TV went down for some customers. Downdetector saw 46,000+ reports of outages from Rogers, but the company’s social...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

Fido Price Increase: Tablet Data Plans Just Got More Expensive

Rogers-owned Fido recently increased the price of its tablet data plans, increasing rates by up to 50% for new and existing customers. According to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, Fido let current customers know on their billing statements that changes are coming to their mobile rate plans for tablets. The reason for the price...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Rogers and SpaceX Starlink Cell Coverage Gets One Step Closer

Last night, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket made a significant stride in global communication technology by launching 21 Starlink satellites, including its first six with innovative Direct to Cell capabilities, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, reports Tesla North. The Direct to Cell feature allows mobile network operators globally to provide seamless access to texting,...
John Quintet
2 days ago