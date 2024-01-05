Rogers to Increase Shaw Prices on TV, Internet, Phone

Last year, the $26 billion Rogers-Shaw merger was approved by the federal government, and Canadians were told to expect increased competition and lower pricing. Well, it doesn’t seem that’s happening exactly across the board.

After we first told you about Rogers wireless and Ignite bundle pricing increases, iPhone in Canada has now learned Shaw prices are increasing for TV, internet and home phone.

Shaw customers now under the Rogers banner, were notified that starting on January 10, 2024, monthly service fees will be increasing as follows, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada:

Internet: $4/month increase

TV: $3/month increase

Home phone: $3/month increase

Rogers points out that active discounts or guaranteed rates will remains until end dates. Those on two-year ValuePlans, the price increases will not apply until your agreement ends. So if you’re not on some sort of agreement, prices will be going up next week.

The notice says the changes are made within the CRTC Internet and TV Service Provider codes.

Rogers confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Friday the Shaw price increases will be happening. The company said in a statement they are “committed to delivering residential services with the highest standard of quality and reliability to bring our customers the best network experience.”

One point from the merger was that Rogers would not increase wireless prices for Freedom Mobile customers for at least three years. Quebecor now owns Freedom Mobile. But of course there were no promises for TV, internet and home phone services from Shaw.

Are you seeing a price increase on your Shaw bill statement?