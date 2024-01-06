Peloton to Launch TikTok Fitness Workouts in Canada

John Quintet
12 seconds ago

Tiktok peloton

Fitness company Peloton and short-form video platform TikTok have announced an exclusive partnership.

This collaboration aims to introduce Peloton’s renowned workout content to TikTok’s huge community, blending culture and creativity to engage a new generation in fitness.

The partnership will launch #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton, a unique fitness hub on TikTok. This hub will feature a co-branded space dedicated to custom Peloton content, including live classes, original instructor series, creator partnerships, class clips, and celebrity collaborations. This initiative marks Peloton’s first foray in producing tailored social content for a platform outside its own channels.

“Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our audiences. We’re excited to introduce Peloton’s unique approach to fitness to new audiences in innovative ways,” said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton, in a statement.

With over 1 billion active users on TikTok globally, the #TikTokFitness hub is poised to significantly influence the wellness content space. Peloton’s recent brand evolution, “Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.”, will be prominently featured in the hub, highlighting the brand’s commitment to making fitness more accessible.

“Culture, communities, and conversations thrive on TikTok. This partnership with Peloton will bring inspirational fitness content to our platform, enriching the experience for users who seek to learn, connect, and find community in fitness,” said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok.

The #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton hub will be accessible to users in Canada, along with the United States and United Kingdom. Now, let’s see if people can manage their short TikTok attention spans and not swipe up during workouts, right?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Rogers Price Increases ‘Go Against’ Government Plans: Minister

With Rogers recently informing customers it was increasing prices for some wireless plans and select Ignite bundles, Canada’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canadians are still overpaying for telecom services, with little competition available. Earlier this week, iPhone in Canada first reported that Rogers was raising the prices of select wireless plans for customers not...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple Rejects HEY Calendar App from App Store, Faces Criticism

David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of HEY, has openly criticized Apple for its decision to reject the new HEY Calendar app from the App Store. The rejection came after a prolonged 19-day review, causing HEY to miss its January 2nd launch date. The reason cited was the app's requirement for users to log in with...
John Quintet
15 hours ago

Apple to Face Antitrust Case from U.S. Justice Department: Report

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly nearing the final stages of an investigation into Apple, with the possibility of filing a comprehensive antitrust lawsuit targeting the company's strategies to maintain iPhone dominance, as early as the first half of this year. This information comes from three individuals with knowledge of the matter, reports the New...
Austin Blake
18 hours ago