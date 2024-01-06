Peloton to Launch TikTok Fitness Workouts in Canada

Fitness company Peloton and short-form video platform TikTok have announced an exclusive partnership.

This collaboration aims to introduce Peloton’s renowned workout content to TikTok’s huge community, blending culture and creativity to engage a new generation in fitness.

The partnership will launch #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton, a unique fitness hub on TikTok. This hub will feature a co-branded space dedicated to custom Peloton content, including live classes, original instructor series, creator partnerships, class clips, and celebrity collaborations. This initiative marks Peloton’s first foray in producing tailored social content for a platform outside its own channels.

“Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our audiences. We’re excited to introduce Peloton’s unique approach to fitness to new audiences in innovative ways,” said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton, in a statement.

With over 1 billion active users on TikTok globally, the #TikTokFitness hub is poised to significantly influence the wellness content space. Peloton’s recent brand evolution, “Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.”, will be prominently featured in the hub, highlighting the brand’s commitment to making fitness more accessible.

“Culture, communities, and conversations thrive on TikTok. This partnership with Peloton will bring inspirational fitness content to our platform, enriching the experience for users who seek to learn, connect, and find community in fitness,” said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok.

The #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton hub will be accessible to users in Canada, along with the United States and United Kingdom. Now, let’s see if people can manage their short TikTok attention spans and not swipe up during workouts, right?