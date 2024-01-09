Apple’s First Vision Pro Ad Mimics the First iPhone Ad [VIDEO]

Apple yesterday announced Vision Pro pre-orders are set to launch on January 19 in the U.S., with a debut set for February 2, 2024.

The company also released its first ad for Vision Pro, a 30-second ad spot that copies the style of the first iPhone ad from 2007 that aired during the Oscars.

The iPhone ad was a clever ad that was a montage of various “hello” clips from iconic movies where people were answering the phone. The movies in order: Dial M for Murder, I Love Lucy, The Honeymooners, The Maltese Falcon, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Bellboy, Some Like It Hot, It Happened One Night, The Pink Panther, The Getaway, American Grafitti, Boogie Nights, The Flintstones, Three Days of the Condor, Back To The Future, The Fugitive, High Fidelity, Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amelie Poulain, L.A. Confidential, Fargo, Meet The Fockers, The Anchorman, Sex and the City, The Big Lebowski, When Harry Met Sally, Charlie’s Angels, Shaft, Face Off, City By The Sea, Zoolander, The American President, The Incredibles.

Check it out below:

Apple’s first Vision Pro ad? The company did the same thing but pulled clips from notable films where headsets were being put on, suggesting Vision Pro will be a game changer like the iPhone will be (and soon your diminishing bank account balance after the device’s $3,499 USD price tag):

“Get ready for Apple Vision Pro. Coming February 2,” says Apple. The 2024 Academy Awards take place on March 10–will Apple air this Vision Pro ad during the awards? We’ll have to wait and find out.

When will Apple launch Vision Pro in Canada? Reports claim it could happen sooner than later for 2024. Start saving up those pennies, folks.