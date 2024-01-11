BCAA Offering Rogers Cellphone Plans from $45/50GB

The BCAA (The British Columbia Automobile Association) is offering up discounted Rogers cellphone plans, which are the latter’s corporate offerings (Rogers Preferred Program or RPP).

Plans are available starting from $45 per month for bring your own device customers, after Autopay discounts.

Here’s what’s available right now:

$45/50GB 5G 250 Mbps (non-shareable data; MSRP $80)

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US 250 Mbps (includes $5 credit for 24 months; MSRP $90)

$55/100GB 5G Canada-US-Mexico 1 Gbps (includes $10 credit for 24 months; MSRP $100)

$65/150GB 5G Canada-US-Mexico 1 Gbps (includes $20 credit for 24 months; MSRP $120)

These plans are available for new and existing Rogers customers. Existing Rogers customers who are on a market Rogers consumer plan need to have been with the company for at least six months to qualify for the discount. These eligible existing customers will also be required to pay a one-time enrollment fee of $50, says the fine print.

Of course, you’ll need to be a BCAA member to get these discounts and Rogers says membership validation is required at time of purchase.

The plans are through dealer Fraser Valley Wireless in the Lower Mainland, an authorized Rogers dealer.

If your employer doesn’t offer RPP plans, and you’re a BCAA member, this is one way to get cheaper Rogers wireless plans that aren’t available to regular customers.

Earlier this month we told you Rogers is set to increase wireless prices for customers not on contracts, while Ignite bundles are also increasing, to go with Shaw home phone, TV and internet.

Thanks JR