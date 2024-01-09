Boxing Week Cellphone Deals Still Alive: $34/50GB Canada-US and More

We’ve entered the second week of January and Boxing Week cellphone deals just won’t go away.

Some Boxing Week promo plans were slated to end on January 3, but were then extended to January 8, which has come and gone. But as of today, flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell, along with Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, are still offering promo plans for bring your own phone customers.

Public Mobile has the following Boxing Week offers that were set to expire yesterday, but they are still on the company’s website as of writing:

$34/50GB 5G

$29/30GB 4G

$24/4GB 4G

$40/75GB 5G

$50/100GB 5G

The $34/50GB plan has been “the” plan during Boxing Week, with different carriers offering various perks for this price point. Public Mobile and Virgin Plus have the plan at 5G speeds, while Freedom Mobile includes 5G and USA roaming.

Fido’s website is showing the following plans right now after Automatic Payments Discount ($5 off with pre-authorized credit card payments set up):

$54/30GB

$44/20GB

$39/10GB

$37.50/2GB

Fido is done with Boxing Week as you can see.

Bell’s Virgin Plus is showing the following plans as of today (still only SD video streaming quality):

$34/50GB 5G

$40/60GB 4G

$50/60GB 5G

Telus’ Koodo is showing the following plans as of January 9, 2024:

$34/50GB 4G

$40/60GB 4G (after $5/month off for 24 months)

$50/60GB 5G

Here’s what Freedom Mobile is offering on its website, with its main page still mentioning Boxing Week after bring your own device and pre-authorized credit card payment discounts:

$34/50GB 5G Canada-US

$40/75GB 5G Canada-US

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US

Freedom Mobile still has its Canada-US-Mexico plan at $55/60GB and its Roam Beyond plan at $65/60GB.

Getting a plan from these flanker brands is far cheaper than flagship plans from the ‘Big 3’. If you want to pay less for a cellphone plan you’ll have to do some work to switch. Before you visit a physical location, try to get your plan online through Facebook, WhatsApp, X or other social media channels to save your sanity.