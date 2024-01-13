Public Mobile’s Canada-US Plan Drops to $55/month

Telus-owned Public Mobile has tweaked the pricing of its Canada-US plan, dropping the price on a 90-day subscription.

Previously, the company’s Canada-US 5G plan was $60/60GB on a 90-day subscription. This means you pre-pay for 90 days of service at a time ($180/180GB) and use the data as you see fit over the three month period.

But late this week, Public Mobile dropped the price by $5/month down to $55 on a 90-day subscription. This plan is $65 per month for month-to-month.

This comes close to the $50/40GB Canada-US plan Public Mobile debuted in the summer of 2023.

Still, this plan doesn’t compare to the $34/50GB Canada-US Boxing Week offering from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, which major carriers have yet to match. This plan is still available as Boxing Week seemingly never ends over at Freedom.