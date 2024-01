Telus-owned Public Mobile has extended the expiry dates of its Boxing Week promo plans.

Public Mobile updated its website on Wednesday afternoon, iPhone in Canada can confirm, changing the date from January 3 to January 8.

The following Boxing Week plans are available still:

$34/50GB 5G

$29/30GB 4G

$24/4GB 4G

$40/75GB 5G

$50/100GB 5G

As of writing, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile still has their Boxing Week promos available as well.

The $34/30GB 4G plan (it was 50GB) from Fido and Virgin Plus ends on January 8. Koodo’s website says its $34/50GB plan ends today, January 3.