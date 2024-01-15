Apple’s Entry iPhone 16 to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Analyst

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are anticipated to include 8GB of RAM, marking an increase from the 6GB found in the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

That’s according to the latest notes to investors from analyst Jeff Pu, reports MacRumors. In his recent analysis for Haitong International Securities, Pu underscored that this upgrade will apply to the entry iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Detailing the iPhone 15 lineup, Pu noted that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already feature 8GB. In contrast, the expected iPhone 16 lineup, including the standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models, will have 8GB of RAM across the board.

Furthermore, Pu predicts faster Wi-Fi speeds for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. He anticipates these models to support Wi-Fi 6E, which utilizes the 6 GHz band. This is an upgrade since in the current iPhone 15 lineup, only the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have Wi-Fi 6E. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get Wi-Fi 6 only.

As always, take these predictions with a grain of salt. Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup isn’t expected to debut until September, so things can always change. But it seems Apple may be trying a bit harder here to unify some specs across its entire iPhone 16 lineup.