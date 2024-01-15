Apple’s Entry iPhone 16 to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Analyst

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are anticipated to include 8GB of RAM, marking an increase from the 6GB found in the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

That’s according to the latest notes to investors from analyst Jeff Pu, reports MacRumors. In his recent analysis for Haitong International Securities, Pu underscored that this upgrade will apply to the entry iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Detailing the iPhone 15 lineup, Pu noted that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already feature 8GB. In contrast, the expected iPhone 16 lineup, including the standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models, will have 8GB of RAM across the board.

Furthermore, Pu predicts faster Wi-Fi speeds for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. He anticipates these models to support Wi-Fi 6E, which utilizes the 6 GHz band. This is an upgrade since in the current iPhone 15 lineup, only the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have Wi-Fi 6E. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get Wi-Fi 6 only.

As always, take these predictions with a grain of salt. Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup isn’t expected to debut until September, so things can always change. But it seems Apple may be trying a bit harder here to unify some specs across its entire iPhone 16 lineup.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

How Apple Vision Pro Demos Will Work at Apple Stores

Ahead of Apple’s pre-orders for Vision Pro starting on Friday, January 19 in the U.S., we now have more details regarding how in-store demos will work, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Vision Pro will launch on February 2, two weeks after pre-orders. According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple anticipates an initial surge in...
John Quintet
18 hours ago

Apple to Close Siri AI Team in San Diego, 120+ Jobs in Jeopardy

Apple is closing its 121-person artificial intelligence team related to its Siri voice assistant in San Diego, California, with a potential risk of termination for many employees, according to sources familiar, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Data Operations Annotations team, focused on refining Siri's voice recognition capabilities, was informed of the impending relocation and merger...
John Quintet
1 day ago