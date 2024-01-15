Ubisoft+ Launches Premium and Classics Plans in Canada

Ubisoft, in tandem with the early access release of “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,” has announced significant changes to its subscription service, Ubisoft+.

The service’s previous plans, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access, are being consolidated into Ubisoft+ Premium, which will feature day-one releases, early access to select games, premium editions, monthly rewards, and more.

Also, Ubisoft is unveiling Ubisoft+ Classics on PC, a handpicked selection of popular games from its extensive back catalogue and live games.

“Ubisoft+ Premium offers day-one access to new releases, including early access for titles like ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’,” said Philippe Tremblay, Director of Subscription at Ubisoft in a statement. This plan includes an extensive back catalogue, premium editions, DLC, and monthly rewards, available across Xbox, PC, and Amazon Luna platforms.

The subscription fee for Ubisoft+ Premium is set at $19.99 CAD per month in Canada. There are no yearly plans announced yet.

Back in April of last year, Ubisoft+ on Xbox launched for $22.99 CAD per month in Canada.

Ubisoft+ Classics offers a curated collection of popular back-catalogue games, such as ‘Far Cry 6’, ‘Rainbow Six Siege’, and ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’. This evolving catalogue is included for PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium Members and is now accessible on PC through the Ubisoft Store for $9.99 CAD monthly in Canada

“We’ve seen millions of players and over 600 million hours of play since launch,” said Tremblay, noting, “2023 marks our biggest year ever in terms of subscribers and monthly active users.”

The most popular games on Ubisoft+ has been ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Rainbow Six’, while ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ and ‘The Crew Motorfest’ have quickly become top choices among subscribers.

Tremblay reassured that PC Access subscribers would maintain their current plan and pricing. Addressing potential churn rates, he emphasized Ubisoft+’s commitment to providing value through early access to new releases, the upcoming integration of the Activision Blizzard catalogue, and other perks.