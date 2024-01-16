Telus Launches eSIM Carrier Activation Directly on iPhone

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Telus has officially announced the launch of eSIM Carrier Activation service for iPhone.

This service is available to Telus customers using a compatible iPhone XS, XS Max, XR or newer on iOS 17.2 or later, allowing them to set up and activate a new line directly on their device.

Customers interested in this feature can either purchase a new iPhone and select an eSIM at the point of sale or bring their own compatible iPhone to activate a new line at Telus. The eSIM will be sent digitally during the initial setup of a new iPhone, eliminating the need for physical vouchers.

For existing iPhone users, activating a new line on Telus is now a quick process that involves simply entering the device’s EID.

This set up can take place online or at any Telus retail location.

“We’re excited to bring online and in-store eSIM Carrier Activation in Canada for our iPhone customers,” said James Rooke, Vice-president of Connectivity Products & Brands, Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Our focus has always been ensuring Canadians have the best customer experience and with this feature, we’re making it easier and faster for TELUS customers to get their phone set up in minutes. Customers with a compatible iPhone can now activate their eSIM and phone plan instantly on our award-winning 5G network.”

In addition, Koodo customers with a compatible iPhone can also benefit from this new eSIM Carrier activation feature by visiting any retail location.

Back in March, Telus added support for Convert to eSIM for iPhone customers. In November of last year, we told you Telus added support for online eSIM changes for both iOS and Android.

The following carriers in Canada support Apple’s eSIM Carrier Activation feature: Bell, Eastlink, Koodo, Lucky Mobile, Sasktel, Telus, Virgin Plus. Notably, wireless brands from Rogers are missing from the list.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

