Apple’s Vision Pro Sees Beyond Entertainment: Surgery, Training, and More

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Just ahead of its official launch on Feb. 2, Apple is eyeing future applications of its Vision Pro headset in surgery, aircraft repair, education, and more (via Bloomberg).

Executives Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye, in a video to employees, highlighted its potential in healthcare, training, and education.

Apple has positioned the Vision Pro as a consumer device for gaming and communication but aims to broaden its appeal to professionals, including technicians and aircraft mechanics seeking high-quality training experiences.

Rockwell, the vice president overseeing the device, emphasized the benefits for surgeons, stating that the Vision Pro could enhance patient outcomes by consolidating information during procedures.

In a memo, Apple informed employees of a 25% discount on the Vision Pro, reducing its cost to around $2,600, excluding taxes. Additional perks include a $500 credit for a Mac every three years and reimbursement for prescription lenses.

Apple anticipates mixed reality, combining virtual and augmented reality, to be a significant revenue source. However, the high price may pose a challenge in consumer adoption.

Its success depends on third-party developers, and while Apple has secured content partnerships with major providers, some, like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, plan to bypass dedicated apps, offering content through the device’s web browser.

The Vision Pro’s development is led by Rockwell and his team, including Dave Scott and Yaniv Gur, exploring applications in enterprise and education.

