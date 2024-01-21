Fido’s $39 Plan Now Includes 30GB of Data

Gary Ng
22 mins ago

fido 39 30gb

Rogers-owned Fido has ramped up its $39/month plan, adding 20GB of extra data.

The $39 plan now includes 30GB of 4G LTE data, putting pressure on rivals Koodo and Virgin Plus to follow suit, with their existing $40/10GB and $39/10GB plans. This $39/10GB price point was a change after Boxing Week ended.

The Fido plan is available for bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments).

This extra data doesn’t bring us back to the $34/50GB plan from Black Friday and Boxing Week. It also is still pales in comparison to Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US and $29/20GB 4G Canada-US offerings.

The ‘Big 3’ really need to step up and match Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US price point, and the race is on to see which flanker brand will blink first (unless they’ve taped their eyelids open forever). Send us an email to tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you’re seeing plan changes so we can share with the community.

Thanks Joe

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Two Key Rogers Family Members to Retire from Board

Rogers has confirmed the retirement of board members Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers. This decision is part of a private settlement within the Rogers family, said a press release on Wednesday. “On behalf of the board and management of Rogers Communications, I want to thank Melinda and Martha for their numerous contributions to our company...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Telecom Complaints Rise: Rogers Tops Bell for First Time in 15 Years

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) has published its comprehensive 2022-23 Annual Report, detailing a notable increase in consumer complaints in Canada's telecom and TV sectors. Between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, the CCTS recorded over 14,000 complaints, marking a 14% rise from the previous year. The report highlights significant issues...
John Quintet
5 days ago

Beware of This Fido Phishing Scam, Warns CRTC

One of the ways fraudsters rip people off is through bogus text messages that try to steal your login credentials. The latest phishing scam looks like the bad guys are pretending to be Rogers-owned flanker brand Fido. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)  shared an alert about a phishing scam that is targeting Canadians...
Gary Ng
1 week ago