Fido’s $39 Plan Now Includes 30GB of Data

Rogers-owned Fido has ramped up its $39/month plan, adding 20GB of extra data.

The $39 plan now includes 30GB of 4G LTE data, putting pressure on rivals Koodo and Virgin Plus to follow suit, with their existing $40/10GB and $39/10GB plans. This $39/10GB price point was a change after Boxing Week ended.

The Fido plan is available for bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount (pre-authorized credit card payments).

This extra data doesn’t bring us back to the $34/50GB plan from Black Friday and Boxing Week. It also is still pales in comparison to Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US and $29/20GB 4G Canada-US offerings.

The ‘Big 3’ really need to step up and match Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US price point, and the race is on to see which flanker brand will blink first (unless they’ve taped their eyelids open forever). Send us an email to tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you’re seeing plan changes so we can share with the community.

Thanks Joe