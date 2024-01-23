Apple Scores 13 Oscar Nominations Led by ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Apple has clinched an unprecedented 13 Academy Award nominations today, with the “Killers of the Flower Moon” securing 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.
Today also marks a momentous occasion for Indigenous representation, as Lily Gladstone becomes the first Native American to earn a Best Actress nomination.
Indigenous artists Robbie Robertson and Scott George also make history with their first-ever nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. George’s nomination is particularly noteworthy as the first from the Osage Nation.
Additionally, Martin Scorsese secures his position as the most-nominated living director with a lifetime total of 10 Academy Award nominations for Best Director.
Apple Original Films’ “Napoleon,” directed by Ridley Scott, also contributes to Apple’s success with three nominations in costume design, production design, and visual effects.
“It is wonderful to see so many members of these brilliant creative teams recognized today. We applaud you all,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video.
With a total of 13 nominations, Apple more than doubles its previous record for Academy Award nominations in a single year.
The historic nominations for “Killers of the Flower Moon” follow Apple’s groundbreaking wins at the 2022 Academy Awards, where “CODA” made history as the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to win Best Picture.
Below are the 13 Academy Award nominations for Apple Original Films:
Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Picture
- Best Director: Martin Scorsese
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert De Niro
- Best Costume Design: Jacqueline West
- Best Production Design: Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Best Original Score: Robbie Robertson
- Best Original Song: “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” — Scott George
- Best Film Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker
- Best Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto
Napoleon
- Best Costume Design: Janty Yates, David Crossman
- Best Production Design: Arthur Max, Elli Griff
- Best Visual Effects: Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, and Neil Corbould
This year, the Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, where the winners will be revealed.