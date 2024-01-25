Review: OnePlus 12 Hands-On

The OnePlus 12 offers an impressive experience, striking a balance between high-end features and practical everyday usage. We got to take a brief hands-on with the OnePlus 12 and it was quick to see just how impressive this new Android phone really was for the price.

The device’s 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz Super Fluid display (there’s already a screen protector applied and included) is a visual treat, providing exceptional clarity and brightness that makes everything from browsing to gaming look real nice. Peak brightness is 4500 nits in outdoor sunlight (iPhone 15 Pro Max is only at 2000). LTPO technology brings dynamic refresh rate adjustments, while Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, combined with the innovative Trinity Engine, make the phone pretty speedy and snappy. This performance is supported by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The battery life on the OnePlus 12 is also pretty good with its massive 5400mAh battery. With 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, the device gets powered to 100% quickly (30 minutes wired). The wireless charging rates are some of the fastest available for smartphones right now. However, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 12 doesn’t match the waterproofing standards of some of its rivals.

With the alert slider has two modes: vibrate and complete mute. But there’s no indicator to show you between silent and alerts on, like traditionally on the iPhone (except for iPhone 15 Pro).

We also found the matte back slippery so you may want to get a case for the OnePlus 12 to protect your investment.

While the OnePlus 12 doesn’t boast AI features like those found in the new Samsung-Google partnership, its OxygenOS skin (on top of Android 14) offers a distinct and user-friendly experience, setting it apart from stock Android phones like the Pixel 8.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 12’s camera capabilities. The 50MP Sony LYT-808 wide-angle camera captures sharp and clear images, even in low-light conditions. While it might not satisfy hardcore pixel peepers, it’s more than adequate for the average user looking to snap high-quality photos and videos in 2024.

OnePlus’s commitment to updates is the promise of four major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Canadian OnePlus 12 pricing: 256GB and 512GB are the SAME price from Jan 23 to Feb 18 (save $130).

$1069.99 for 256GB (12GB RAM)

$1069.99 for 512GB (16GB RAM)

Trade in any device (any!): get $150 off. Up to $900 credit with eligible trade in. Buy OnePlus 12 and save $30 on Buds 3.

You get a lot in this flagship Android smartphone for its price in Canada. It’s something to consider given the increasing prices of everything here. It undercuts the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung’s latest S24 series smartphones. An iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,749 in Canada (256GB) and $2,049 for 512GB.

For those Android users seeking an affordable flagship, the OnePlus 12 is a robust, well-rounded device that excels in display quality (it’s so sharp and crisp), performance, and charging efficiency. While it has some limitations, such as waterproofing and the absence of certain AI features, its pricing is hard to beat right now.

Others on YouTube have taken a deep dive into the OnePlus 12 already.

Check out this speed test of the OnePlus 12 versus the iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Here is the OnePlus 12 versus iPhone 15 Pro Max camera test: