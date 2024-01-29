MLS Season Pass Returns to Apple TV for 2024 Season

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Soccer fans in over 100 countries can now subscribe to MLS Season Pass 2024 on Apple TV, ensuring uninterrupted access to Major League Soccer games throughout the season.

MLS Season Pass 2024 Apple TV

The subscription offers fans exclusive content, analysis, and coverage, with no blackouts for any MLS game, including Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This marks the second year of a decade-long collaboration between Apple and MLS, promising an enhanced experience for fans. MLS Season Pass garnered positive feedback for its broadcast quality and comprehensive featured content.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, expressed excitement about building on the success of the first year and celebrating Lionel Messi’s first full season with the league.

Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, stated that the first season exceeded expectations, and the upcoming year promises an even better experience for fans worldwide.

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 Preseason Matches

Subscribers of MLS Season Pass can catch Inter Miami’s preseason matches featuring Lionel Messi, who joined the team in July, starting with a match against Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, on February 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The preseason matches aim to prepare fans for Messi’s anticipated full season in Major League Soccer.

Below is the complete list of preseason matches scheduled to broadcast on MLS Season Pass in the coming weeks.

  • Monday, January 29, at 1 p.m. ET at Al Hilal SFC
  • Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Al-Nassr FC
  • Sunday, February 4, at 3 a.m. ET at Hong Kong Team
  • Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell’s Old Boys

Apple TV MLS Season Pass Multiview iPadOS inline jpg large 2x

MLS 2024 Opening Weekend Schedule

MLS’s 29th season kickoff will be the earliest in league history as Messi and reigning Leagues Cup champion Inter Miami CF host Real Salt Lake in a standalone match on Wednesday, February 21, at DRV PNK Stadium. The match will air at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The following Matchday 1 games will be available for free on MLS Season Pass:

Saturday, February 24
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution
7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal
7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25
FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC
2:30 p.m. ET

Soccer fans can access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, plus web browsers at tv.apple.com.

Click here to view MLS Season Pass Canadian pricing.

