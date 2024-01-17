Netflix App for Apple Vision Pro is Not Happening

Netflix has decided not to develop an app for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, a notable absence for the new technology priced at $3,499 USD, set to debut on February 2.

This decision marks a significant departure for the world’s leading video subscription service, which otherwise offers apps for Apple’s other devices like the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Netflix also doesn’t integrate into the Apple TV app.

In a statement, Netflix explained its stance, telling Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs.”

This approach indicates that while Netflix content will be accessible via the Vision Pro’s web browser, the company is not investing in a dedicated app or even adapting its existing iPad app for the platform.

The Vision Pro headset, which supports two main types of apps—new software specifically designed for its visionOS interface and existing iPad applications—represents Apple’s push into advanced technology. Apple has encouraged developers to transfer their iPad apps to the new platform, aiming to build a comprehensive suite of Vision Pro software quickly.

Netflix previously stated in July that it would support its iPad app on the Vision Pro, but that is no longer the case.

The move makes it harder for Vision Pro users to stream Netflix, as they’ll have to log in through a browser and not have a native app, which usually is easier to manage, especially when downloading shows for offline viewing.

Netflix did developer a native app for Meta’s Quest VR headsets, but hasn’t been offering frequent updates.

Native streaming apps that will be ready for the Vision Pro include Disney+, Max, Peacock, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro kick off this Friday, January 19, but only in the U.S. for now (Canada might come soon, though).