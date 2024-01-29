Is The Browser Company’s “Arc Search” the Future of Web Browsing?

Arc Search, an extension of the Arc browser project from The Browser Company, is an innovative new iOS app that merges web browser, search engine, and AI functionalities.

As tested by The Verge, Arc Search distinguishes itself by constructing webpages instead of providing conventional search results. Utilizing data from diverse sources like Twitter, The Guardian, and USA Today, it compiles comprehensive information about a topic within seconds.

For example, when queried about a Chiefs game, it generates a detailed webpage encompassing the headline, final score, key play, notable events, and related links.

The app represents The Browser Company’s vision of consolidating browser, search engine, AI chatbot, and website functionalities within a single application. According to CEO Josh Miller, this approach “signifies a paradigm shift in the perception of these elements as distinct entities.”

Arc Search’s most notable feature “Browse for me” demonstrates the app’s capability to provide comprehensive information on topics. While not flawless, it offers valuable insights into queries, such as “What’s Pete Davidson up to?” by presenting relevant information, Wikipedia links, and news tag pages.

a little Sunday surprise for you… meet @browsercompany‘s 2nd product: 🔍Arc Search🔎 it’s a default browser for your iPhone

…that BROWSES FOR YOU the origin story is a bit unusual so I wanted to give you the full backstory: pic.twitter.com/pkVQJYN0QQ — Josh Miller (@joshm) January 28, 2024

The app is continuously evolving, with CEO Josh Miller emphasizing further improvements based on a combination of OpenAI and other AI models.

Nonetheless, Arc Search, which is now available to download for iPhone and iPad, raises important questions about its interaction with publishers, citation of sources, personalization levels, and potential monetization.

The Browser Company acknowledges the need to address these concerns and is actively exploring future plans.