Apple Vision Pro Sales Have Surpassed 200,000: Report

Apple has reportedly sold more than 200,000 units of its Vision Pro headset within just 10 days of its launch in the U.S., according to information obtained by MacRumors from a source familiar with Apple’s sales figures.

The iPhone maker began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19 in the U.S., indicating a strong market response shortly after its release. It’s unclear when Vision Pro will launch in Canada but reports claim it’s happening this year. You can bet it’s not going to be exactly affordable once it lands here.

Last Monday, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that sales of the Vision Pro had reached between 160,000 to 180,000 units over the pre-order weekend. However, since that initial surge, the sales pace appears to have moderated.

The Vision Pro headsets were in high demand from the outset, with launch day home delivery options selling out within hours of the pre-orders opening. The availability for in-store pickups also quickly diminished, reflecting the initial consumer enthusiasm for the new product.

Media reviews of the Vision Pro are slated to be published today says MacRumors, which could potentially stimulate further sales. Additionally, an increase in purchases is anticipated once actual users start sharing their firsthand experiences with the device. We’ve already read about some brief hands-on demos under strict oversight by Apple.

Kuo has cautioned that the demand for the Vision Pro might decline rapidly due to its niche market appeal. With a hefty price tag starting at $3,499 USD, the headset is positioned at a premium level, making it less accessible to a broader consumer base. Rumours have suggested that Apple is bracing for a modest sales volume, attributed to both the high cost of the device and production challenges.

Apple reportedly plans to produce around half a million units of the Vision Pro headset. Whether the company will achieve this sales target in the face of its premium pricing and niche market positioning remains uncertain.