Google Spent $2.1 Billion to Lay off Over 12,000 Employees

Usman Qureshi
1 second ago

As revealed in Alphabet’s Q4 earnings release, Google spent a whopping $2.1 billion on severance and related expenses during its extensive employee layoffs throughout 2023, The Verge reports.

Google

An additional $700 million has been earmarked for the same purpose in the early days of 2024, impacting over 1,000 roles. Despite the substantial layoffs, Google experienced positive growth across key business sectors.

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a 13% year-over-year increase, bringing the revenue to $86 billion. The search engine giant’s core digital advertising and cloud computing segments exhibited consistent growth, attributed to strategic investments in generative AI, according to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google’s primary revenue driver, the search engine business, contributed $48 billion, marking an impressive nearly 13 percent YoY surge.

Subscription services and devices, driven by YouTube Premium, Music, YouTube TV, and Google One, generated $10.7 billion. YouTube’s advertising revenue showed a 15% spike, reaching $9.2 billion.

Pichai, during an investor call, referred to 2024 as Alphabet’s “Gemini era,” emphasizing the company’s focus on its AI language model. Gemini Ultra, an updated version of the original model, is in development and expected to integrate with various Google products, starting with Search.

Google ass 1

While Google currently ranks as the third-largest cloud provider globally, its cloud division gained momentum in 2023. Google Cloud reported a substantial 25.6% YoY revenue increase, reaching $9.19 billion.

Despite the considerable expenses incurred due to layoffs, Google also grappled with the financial implications of real estate cutbacks, especially in high-cost areas like the Bay Area.

The closure of physical office spaces resulted in a total expenditure of $1.8 billion in 2023.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

CBC CEO to Angry MPs: Millions in Bonuses Still on the Table

CBC executives are still in the running to receive millions in bonuses, despite the broadcaster's plan to cut hundreds of jobs in its English and French services. Catherine Tait, President and CEO of the CBC, informed the parliamentary committee of heritage yesterday that the decision on executive compensation, termed "performance pay," will be made by...
John Quintet
59 mins ago