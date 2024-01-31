Microsoft 365 Apps and Copilot for Apple Vision Pro Coming

Microsoft has announced the availability of Microsoft 365 apps, including the AI companion Copilot, starting February 2, the launch day of Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

The suite of Microsoft 365 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop, will be accessible via the App Store on Apple Vision Pro. This integration marks a significant step in Microsoft’s long-standing collaboration with Apple, extending from iPhone, iPad, and Mac to now include the advanced spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.

Here’s an overview of what to expect:

PowerPoint : Offers an Immersive Environment for practicing presentations, simulating a real audience experience.

: Offers an Immersive Environment for practicing presentations, simulating a real audience experience. Excel: Utilizes the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro for enhanced multitasking and productivity, allowing users to create and manipulate complex data visualizations.

Utilizes the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro for enhanced multitasking and productivity, allowing users to create and manipulate complex data visualizations. Word : Provides an immersive focus mode, enabling users to work without distractions.

: Provides an immersive focus mode, enabling users to work without distractions. Teams: Integrates seamlessly with Apple Vision Pro, offering a spatial computing experience for communication and collaboration, including persona features for video calls and Loop components for teamwork.

Interestingly enough, Apple’s own office suite of productivity apps have yet to be updated for Vision Pro. That should change shortly.

Additionally, Microsoft Copilot will be available for Apple Vision Pro users, offering a range of functionalities like enhancing meeting engagement, transforming writing, bringing ideas to life through presentations, and analyzing data with natural language commands.

Microsoft says new Vision Pro owners can download the Microsoft 365 apps from the App Store on February 2.