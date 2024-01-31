Fizz Launches Beta in Manitoba, Prices See Increase

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

fizz manitoba

Videotron’s digital wireless brand Fizz has expanded into Manitoba, launching its beta in Winnipeg today.

This is part of Fizz’s expansion across Canada, with the wireless service already seeing success of the service in Quebec for five years.

“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Fizz’s parent company, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. He emphasized that Fizz aims to provide Canadians with more competition, better products, and lower prices.

Beta testers can select ‘Manitoba’ from the drop down menu to get started to see discounted rates, as we’ve seen in previous beta launches in B.C. and Alberta back in November of last year.

Here’s the Fizz beta pricing as of today that’s only good for six months:

  • $6.50/month for unlimited calls/texts
  • $7.75/1GB (was $31)
  • $8/8GB (was $32)
  • $8.25/15GB (was $33)
  • $9/18GB (was $36)
  • $9.75/25GB (was $39)
  • $10/30GB (was $40)
  • $10.25/35GB (was $41)
  • $11/45GB (was $44) stop copying you leeches

Compared to November, we’re seeing beta prices up significantly and only good for six months. For example, we saw a $4/40GB plan last fall, while that price is now $10/40GB. Still, these prices are far cheaper than what we’re seeing from ‘Big 3’ flanker brands.

Fizz has automatic rollover data and it’s possible to gift your data to another member. Expect Fizz to hit more Canadian cities in the future.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Staples Offers Virgin Promo Plans for Freedom Mobile Switchers

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has some aggressive pricing right now on its wireless plans and it looks like Staples Wireless if offering some promos for switchers over to Virgin Plus. Below are details of Virgin Plus promo plans according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, for customers switching from Freedom Mobile to the Bell flanker...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US Plans from $29 are Here to Stay

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile had extended its Boxing Week offers well into January, and now it looks like the company’s competitive wireless promo plans are here to stay. The $34/50GB Canada-US plan, which is priced significantly lower than U.S. roaming plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell, has become a permanent plan according to an update to...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-US Plan Still Available

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile just won’t let Boxing Week go away, as the company’s special plans are still available as of writing, including its $34/50GB Canada-US plan. While rival carriers, flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’ have ended their Boxing Week plans, Freedom Mobile’s website still mentions, “Boxing Week offers on now!”. Here’s what’s available still...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago