Fizz Launches Beta in Manitoba, Prices See Increase

Videotron’s digital wireless brand Fizz has expanded into Manitoba, launching its beta in Winnipeg today.

This is part of Fizz’s expansion across Canada, with the wireless service already seeing success of the service in Quebec for five years.

“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Fizz’s parent company, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. He emphasized that Fizz aims to provide Canadians with more competition, better products, and lower prices.

Beta testers can select ‘Manitoba’ from the drop down menu to get started to see discounted rates, as we’ve seen in previous beta launches in B.C. and Alberta back in November of last year.

Here’s the Fizz beta pricing as of today that’s only good for six months:

$6.50/month for unlimited calls/texts

$7.75/1GB (was $31)

$8/8GB (was $32)

$8.25/15GB (was $33)

$9/18GB (was $36)

$9.75/25GB (was $39)

$10/30GB (was $40)

$10.25/35GB (was $41)

$11/45GB (was $44)

Compared to November, we’re seeing beta prices up significantly and only good for six months. For example, we saw a $4/40GB plan last fall, while that price is now $10/40GB. Still, these prices are far cheaper than what we’re seeing from ‘Big 3’ flanker brands.

Fizz has automatic rollover data and it’s possible to gift your data to another member. Expect Fizz to hit more Canadian cities in the future.