Rogers Completes First 5G Network Slicing Test in Canada

Rogers has successfully conducted the first nationwide live test of 5G network slicing technology, announced the company on Thursday. This test was carried out in major Canadian cities including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, on its standalone 5G core network.

Network slicing is 5G tech that allows creating multiple ‘lanes’ or slices within a single network. Each slice can be customized to meet specific requirements of different 5G applications, whether it’s low latency, high precision location, high speed, or high capacity.

Public safety agencies can have a dedicated network slice for uninterrupted communication with first responders during emergencies, for example. Similarly, at large-scale events like concerts, businesses can use one slice for low-latency live streaming and another for high-capacity mobile connections for attendees.

“As the only carrier that owns a truly national radio access network, we have an unmatched advantage with network slicing to offer customers consistency and reliability for mission critical applications from coast to coast,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers, in an issued statement.

“Network slicing will advance services for public safety, residential and business sectors, further improving our daily lives by providing even more focused and reliable support for essential applications,” added McKenzie.

In 2024, Rogers plans to utilize network slicing to create a dedicated lane for first responders, ensuring they have priority on the network. The technology will also be used to separate fixed and mobile traffic on its national 5G network.

The company says this separation is expected to expedite the expansion of 5G Wireless Home Internet to rural and remote communities across Canada, again using 5G solutions from partner Ericsson.