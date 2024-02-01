Tim Cook Wears Apple Vision Pro; James Cameron was ‘Blown Away’

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Tim cook vision pro vanity fair jpg

We finally have pictures of Apple executives wearing its latest product, the Vision Pro. Of course, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked it off, as shared in his exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

This comes on the eve of the launch of the Vision Pro in the U.S., set for tomorrow.

“I’ve known for years we would get here,” said Cook to Vanity Fair. “I didn’t know when, but I knew that we would arrive here.”

Apple also tossed the Vision Pro to influential and famous names in the media industry, including director James Cameron.

Here’s another shot of Cook wearing the Vision Pro (gosh, the headset has never looked so cool). As for the battery pack attached to a cable? You can’t see it in the photo below. It’s only barely visible in the image featured above.

Tim cook vision pro vanity fair 2 jpg

“I would say my experience was religious,” said Cameron, detailing his first experience with the headset. “I was skeptical at first. I don’t bow down before the great god of Apple, but I was really, really blown away.” He also said, “I think it’s not evolutionary; it’s revolutionary,” noting, “And I’m speaking as someone who has worked in VR for 18 years.”

Apple of course also leveraged its Disney contacts for Vision Pro, including actor and filmmaker, Jon Favreau. “I’m excited by what kind of story I can tell now that I couldn’t tell before now,” said Favreau, who is behind the docuseries Prehistory Plant on Apple TV+.

“It feels like we’ve reached into the future and grabbed this product,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “You’re putting the future on your face.”

“What we do is we get really excited about something and then we start pulling the string and see where it takes us,” Cook explained to Vanity Fair. “And yes, we’ve got things on the road maps and so forth, and yes, we have a definitive point of view. But a lot of it is also the exploration and figuring out.”

Vision Pro launches on February 2, 2024, which of course is tomorrow. Canada won’t get Vision Pro at launch, but it’s rumoured to debut later this year. Start saving up because it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Spotify to CRTC: Streaming Act Will Hike Prices in Canada

Following the Online Streaming Act's given Royal Ascent last April, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has been gathering responses for its consultation on a new regulatory framework, which were published earlier this week. The framework aims to define the contributions required from broadcasting and online undertakings, including audio and video services, to support...
John Quintet
6 mins ago

New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new list of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2024. Highlights include the second season premiere of Halo, along with the second season of The Family Stallone, plus the movie release of One True Loves. Check out the full list of what's coming to Paramount+ Canada...
John Quintet
50 mins ago