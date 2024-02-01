Tim Cook Wears Apple Vision Pro; James Cameron was ‘Blown Away’

We finally have pictures of Apple executives wearing its latest product, the Vision Pro. Of course, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked it off, as shared in his exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

This comes on the eve of the launch of the Vision Pro in the U.S., set for tomorrow.

“I’ve known for years we would get here,” said Cook to Vanity Fair. “I didn’t know when, but I knew that we would arrive here.”

Apple also tossed the Vision Pro to influential and famous names in the media industry, including director James Cameron.

Here’s another shot of Cook wearing the Vision Pro (gosh, the headset has never looked so cool). As for the battery pack attached to a cable? You can’t see it in the photo below. It’s only barely visible in the image featured above.

“I would say my experience was religious,” said Cameron, detailing his first experience with the headset. “I was skeptical at first. I don’t bow down before the great god of Apple, but I was really, really blown away.” He also said, “I think it’s not evolutionary; it’s revolutionary,” noting, “And I’m speaking as someone who has worked in VR for 18 years.”

Apple of course also leveraged its Disney contacts for Vision Pro, including actor and filmmaker, Jon Favreau. “I’m excited by what kind of story I can tell now that I couldn’t tell before now,” said Favreau, who is behind the docuseries Prehistory Plant on Apple TV+.

“It feels like we’ve reached into the future and grabbed this product,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “You’re putting the future on your face.”

“What we do is we get really excited about something and then we start pulling the string and see where it takes us,” Cook explained to Vanity Fair. “And yes, we’ve got things on the road maps and so forth, and yes, we have a definitive point of view. But a lot of it is also the exploration and figuring out.”

Vision Pro launches on February 2, 2024, which of course is tomorrow. Canada won’t get Vision Pro at launch, but it’s rumoured to debut later this year. Start saving up because it’s going to cost a pretty penny.