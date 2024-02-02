Public Mobile Brings Back $34/50GB Plan for All

Last month, Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its $34/50GB 5G plan from Boxing Week, but only made it available in Quebec.

Fast forward to February, and Public Mobile has expanded the $34/50GB 5G plan to everyone, beyond just Quebec.

To get the $34/month pricing, you’ll need to commit to a 90-day subscription. The plan includes the usual unlimited Canada-wide calling and international SMS/MMS.

Here are other plans being offered by Public Mobile right now:

$24/4GB 4G

$39/30GB 4G ($34 on 90-day plan)

$50/60GB 5G

$55/30GB 5G ($50 on 90-day plan)

$65/60GB 5G Canada-US ($55 on 90-day plan)

As of writing, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus have yet to match. These flanker brands have also drastically reduced their plan options as of late, too. Seems pretty odd that’s happening across the board…what’s coming next?

Fido

$39/30GB

$49/50GB

Koodo

$39/30GB

$50/60GB

Virgin Plus

$50/60GB 5G

$39/30GB 4G

Nobody has the courage yet to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US or $29/20GB Canada-US plans (and likely never will).