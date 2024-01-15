Public Mobile’s 50GB and 20GB Promo Plans Back in Quebec

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile has brought back some promo plans that were seen during Boxing Week, but only in Quebec of course.

Here’s what’s showing on the Public Mobile website as of writing:

  • $24/4GB 4G (new activations only)
  • $29/20GB 4G (new activations only)
  • $34/10GB 4G
  • $34/50GB 5G (new activations only)
  • $40/30GB 5G
  • $40/50GB 5G (on 90-day subscription; $45 on month-to-month)
  • $50/60GB 5G Canada-US (on 90-day subscription; $55 month-to-month)

We saw the $34/50GB and $24/4GB plans offered nationwide during Boxing Week, while the $29 plan included 30GB to undercut Freedom Mobile’s $29/20GB at the time. Boxing Week is still ongoing at Freedom Mobile.

On the weekend we told you that Public Mobile lowered the price of its Canada-US plan by $5, down to $50 per month on a 90-day subscription. This plan is $5 cheaper in Quebec at $50/month on a 90-day subscription.

