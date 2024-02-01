Apple Unveils Over 600 Apps Optimized for Apple Vision Pro

Apple has today announced the launch of over 600 new apps and games specially crafted for the Apple Vision Pro, scheduled for release in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.

Apple Vision Pro app experiences House of the Dragon big jpg large 2x

The Vision Pro boasts an infinite canvas that extends beyond traditional display boundaries, offering a unique three-dimensional user interface navigable through eyes, hands, and voice.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, expressed excitement about the diverse spatial experiences created by the global developer community for this groundbreaking platform.

She added that the apps promise to transform any room into a personalized theater for sports, TV shows, and films, unlocking innovative ways to collaborate, create, and consume digital content.

Basketball fans can enjoy the NBA app on Vision Pro, enabling streaming of up to five live or on-demand broadcasts simultaneously with Multiview, while MLB immerses users in a ballpark experience.

Apple Vision Pro app experiences NBA video Multiview big jpg large 2x

Soccer enthusiasts can access the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Compatible apps from major cable services and sports broadcasters ensure Vision Pro users always have prime seats for their favorite events.

Top entertainment apps, including Disney+, IMAX, and Max, take full advantage of Vision Pro’s unique capabilities. IMAX delivers awe-inspiring 2D and 3D content, while Max features hit movies and series with select titles available in 4K and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Vision Pro also offers an immersive gaming experience with compatibility with popular controllers and access to over 250 games on Apple Arcade, including hit titles like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Super Fruit Ninja.

Apple Vision Pro app experiences Super Fruit Ninja big jpg large 2x

As the App Store continues to welcome new Apple Vision Pro apps, users can expect innovative spatial experiences, transforming how they engage with entertainment, gaming, and more.

