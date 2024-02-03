Another New Lightning Cable Found in the Apple Vision Pro

Ladies and gentleman, we have yet another Lightning cable that Apple has not told us about, and it again is found within the new Vision Pro headset.

Earlier this week, a slightly wider version of the Lightning cable was discovered that plugs into the Vision Pro battery pack. A SIM tray ejector tool pops this undiscovered cable right out.

But now? Vision Pro is also using a different Lightning cable, a super wide version that’s part of the side band, that plugs into the main eyepiece.

This was shared by Michael Burkhardt yesterday, which you can see below:

Later, iFixit shared their own image, offering a better view showing where this new Lightning cable plugs into. This was a teaser from their Vision Pro teardown that’s coming soon:

Earlier reviews of the Vision Pro have been fairly positive, aside from the starting $3,499 USD price tag. Canadians again, can only dream of trying on Vision Pro for now.