Apple’s Phil Schiller Voices Security Risks with EU’s App Store Changes

In the coming month, European Union member states will witness a major change in the iPhone’s history as third-party app stores make their debut, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In a recent discussion with FastCompany, Apple’s App Store head Phil Schiller acknowledged the business-focused DMA, emphasizing the risks it poses to individual consumers.

With the introduction of alternative app stores on iPhones in the EU, privacy and security concerns are raised, according to Schiller. While the DMA provides new options for developers, it also brings new risks, he says, emphasizing Apple’s efforts to minimize these risks.

The move aligns with the DMA’s goal to enhance competition, impacting major players like Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon. Despite being a competitor, Google acknowledges increased security threats on its more-open Android platform.

As of September 2023, 0.153% of Android devices had potentially harmful apps. Apple, too, faces challenges with alternative app stores, limiting its power to monitor and identify potentially harmful apps as effectively as within its App Store.

Schiller also highlighted Apple’s commitment to alternative app store security, offering over 600 new APIs for developers and implementing a notarization process for iPhone apps. The process includes automated tasks and human reviews to scan for malicious code, providing a level of security to mitigate risks.

With alternate app stores, Apple users may face risks from malicious apps, such as those hiding nefarious code or misrepresenting their functions.

Users allowing alternative app marketplaces on their iPhones may encounter objectionable content, as Apple has limited control over these marketplaces’ terms and limitations.

The DMA’s goal of providing more options for users introduces complexities, including potential restrictions on app availability. Developers may choose alternative app stores over Apple’s App Store, impacting features like Family Purchase Sharing and Ask to Buy, limiting user experiences and support.

Apple, acknowledging these challenges, aims to offer tools and protections while urging users to be vigilant in managing their app store choices.