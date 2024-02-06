Bluesky Now Lets Anyone Sign Up, No Invite Needed

When Elon Musk took over Twitter and later renamed it to X, many people disagreed with the social network’s changes and also opposed the founder’s comments and actions. So much so that they offended to the point where they were ready to ditch Twitter/X and move to an alternative network.

Bluesky was an alternative that tried to fill the void, and announced today that it is now open for anyone to join, ditching its previous invite-only model. Over the past year, Bluesky says it has focused on developing key features such as moderation tools, custom feeds, and more, to ensure a user-friendly experience.

You can now sign up for Bluesky without an invite! 🎉https://t.co/rUyMjYVEkt pic.twitter.com/PaT4Z6hJnu — bluesky (@bluesky) February 6, 2024

There are currently three million active users on Bluesky. The social network differentiates itself by offering an open network where users have the freedom to customize their feeds and moderation settings, moving away from the secret algorithms that dominate traditional social media platforms. It’s worth pointing out the X algorithm has been open sourced and is the only social network to do so.

Other X alternatives include Meta’s Threads, has far more users at 130 million. X has well over 500 million active users and remains the “de facto global town square”, as Musk puts it. While other alternatives have been created, some users that at one point pledged to never use X/Twitter ever again, have since returned.