Action Button Reportedly Coming to Entire iPhone 16 Lineup

The folks over at MacRumors have unveiled substantial evidence affirming Apple’s plan to introduce the Action Button across its entire iPhone 16 lineup.

Dating back to 2021, designs for the Action button were initially intended for the iPhone 15 Pro, alongside haptic volume and power buttons.

However, technical glitches halted the latter two buttons, leading to the Action button’s inclusion in the final mass-produced units of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Replacing the mute switch on these models, the versatile Action button offers a multitude of functions.

Users can configure it to toggle silent mode, activate the flashlight, launch the Camera app, access shortcuts, start voice memos, control Focus modes, and more.

The iPhone 16 series aims to enhance the Action button’s capabilities by transitioning it from a mechanical to a capacitive-type button.

Codenamed Atlas, this revamped button is expected to mimic the Touch ID Home button or the Force Touch trackpad found on recent MacBooks.

Internal documentation hints at a force sensor and “tact-switching functionality,” suggesting an enhanced user experience

Additionally, the new “Capture” button in the iPhone 16 lineup will integrate similar features as the upgraded Action button.

Since the earliest designs of the base model iPhone 16, the Action button has remained a constant, with varied sizes tested in prototypes, some resembling the volume buttons.

Reports suggest the Action button will even grace the budget-oriented iPhone SE fourth-generation, eliminating the dedicated mute switch from future iPhones under development.