Bell to End Paper Billing, Switch Everyone to Electronic

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Bell plans to shift from paper to electronic billing, joining its rivals Rogers and Telus.

The company started notifying customers of the shift on their billing statements and Bell confirmed to iPhone in Canada the change will begin in April 2024.

“Bell is transitioning from paper to electronic billing starting April 2024,” said a Bell spokesperson in an email.

The company said, “customers with an active online account and valid email address will be switched to paperless billing,” explaining that “with electronic billing, Bell is taking a step toward greater environmental sustainability, and our customers can help reduce unwanted clutter and paper waste associated with printing, handling and delivering paper bills.”

Bell of course says customers that meet CRTC requirements can still get free paper bills—but they’ll need to call the company to set it up. Bell’s own website on paperless billing says “lighten your load,” saying that customers who switch to paperless billing can “save trees and clutter with just one click.”

“Rogers is going paperless. If you are 65 years or older, do not have internet or a wireless data plan, or have accessibility needs, please contact us to have paper bills mailed to you,” reads the Rogers website.

As for Telus it says, “only customers who meet one of the following conditions can request paper bills at no cost,” referring to those that qualify as per CRTC requirements, meaning those without home or mobile internet data services, those with disabilities and customers aged 65 years or older.

The problem with electronic billing statements? It takes more work to log into your account to view your billing statement if it’s not sent as an attachment in an email. That means it’s also easier to miss out on any mentioned price increases or changes. A paper statement forces you to read your bill. But again, saving trees is more important for some, and for most people paperless billing is just fine.

