Latest iPad mini 256GB on Sale: Huge Discount of 44% Off

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6th generation is on sale right now at a whopping 44% off.

Walmart Canada has the 256GB iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + 5G configuration available for $599.98, saving you $479.02 off the regular price of $1,079, which is what it’s currently listed for on Apple.ca. This iPad mini is sold and shipped by Walmart.ca, not a third party seller.

The iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, plus features a 12MP wide rear camera and 12MP front camera with Center Stage. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and 5G networking to go with USB-C and support for Apple Pencil 2. This iPad was first released in September 2021.

Amazon.ca has $80 off the regular Wi-Fi iPad mini right now.

While the savings are huge, Apple is rumoured to refresh its iPad line up in March.

Earlier today, we told you about the aging iPad 9 go on sale and now we’re seeing more evidence Apple is allowing authorized resellers to clear out existing stock. We all know what’s coming soon…