Apple and USHER’s ‘Road to Halftime’ is Here Ahead of the Super Bowl

Apple has announced its collection of exclusive content featuring USHER, in anticipation of his performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

The event, marking a significant milestone in the artist’s 30-year career, is scheduled for February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Fans will get a curated selection of USHER’s music, including his complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, exclusive playlists, and dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

“USHER is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career.”

“Music has always been the best way to set a mood, explain an emotion, or define different moments in time,” USHER told Apple Music.

The collaboration includes a special interview with USHER by Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis, set for later this week on February 8. Additionally, fans can enjoy “My Road to Halftime,” an exclusive playlist curated by USHER, and experience a special USHER MegaMix produced by Jermaine Dupri (JD y’all) in Spatial Audio. The mix features USHER’s biggest hits and contributions from Las Vegas’ leading DJs, hyping up the pregame atmosphere.

Apple Music also offers “The Story of USHER in 20 Songs,” providing an in-depth look at the artist’s career evolution. Fans can pre-add USHER’s ninth studio album, “COMING HOME,” and revisit his studio albums in Spatial Audio. The platform’s USHER Essentials playlist and Apple Music Sing feature allow fans to engage with three decades of hits.

Also, exclusive programming on Apple Music Radio, including a “Young Money Radio” special and “The Estelle Show Special: USHER Now & Forever,” will offer listeners insights into USHER’s career the Super Bowl LVIII.

In addition to music content, Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on Halftime Show playlists, and NFL fans can explore playlists curated by NFL players and teams. Shazaming USHER’s music unlocks bonus content, and Apple Maps will highlight Allegiant Stadium, alongside curated Guides to Las Vegas.

The Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+ features workouts set to music by USHER, celebrating the countdown to the Halftime Show. These special features follow the inclusion of music by past Super Bowl performers like Rihanna, Britney Spears, and U2.

