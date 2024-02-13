Apple’s iPad 10 Hits Lowest Price on Amazon, Save $300

Last week, we told you Apple’s iPad 10 was on sale, offering savings of $100 off for the entry Wi-Fi model, down to $499 on Amazon.ca.

But now we’re seeing the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad 10 slashed in price, by up to a whopping $300 on Amazon.ca.

As of writing, the iPad 10 Wi-Fi + 5G is on sale as follows:

As per our screenshot below, you can see the iPad 10 5G at these prices are eligible for Prime shipping speeds and shipped and sold by Amazon.ca.

At $699 for this 256GB iPad 10 with Wi-Fi and 5G, it’s the same price as the regular Wi-Fi-only version at $699. You may as well get the cellular capability at this price point.

These are some pretty good deals for the cellular versions of the iPad 10, which is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and comes with a new design versus its predecessor, including Touch ID built into the sleep/wake button.

These massive price drops indicate that a possible refresh may be coming next month. Apple is rumoured to update its iPad and MacBook Air lineup in March, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The trend is clear–don’t bother buying Apple products at launch; buy them a couple of years down the road to save some money.

Click here to jump on these iPad 10 5G deals while they are still available (they won’t last long).

