Apple’s iPad 10 on Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Apple continues to slash the prices of its existing iPad lineup at authorized retailers. We previously told you about the iPad 9 and iPad mini going on sale, and now the iPad 10 has also been discounted.

The iPad 10 Wi-Fi 64GB with its A14 Bionic chip and new design, has been slashed by $101 down to $498.99 on Amazon.ca, which is a discount of 17% off. The 256GB version is not on sale at the moment. Apple.ca still lists this iPad for $599.

This iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and rear cameras, Touch ID built into the power button and supports Wi-Fi 6E.

At $498.99, this discount for the iPad 10 takes it to the lowest price ever on Amazon.ca.

Apple is rumoured to launch new iPad and MacBook Air updates in March, hence the discounts we’re seeing in the lineup.

Click here to jump on the iPad 10 for $498 while it’s still available. This is the biggest discount we’ve seen to date (normally it’s just been $50 off).