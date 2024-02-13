Rogers Shuffles Leadership Team, Confirms Voluntary Exit Packages

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

Rogers has reshuffled its leadership team following the departure of Zoran Stakic, the president of residential operations.

Stakic was previously an executive with Shaw, but joined Rogers as part of the merger of both companies. He has left the company for personal reasons. According to Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt to the Globe and Mail, Stakic provided “strategic support with the Shaw integration.”

The former Shaw executive’s role at Rogers lasted less than a year. In the wake of his departure, Bret Leech, formerly the chief human resources officer, has assumed Stakic’s responsibilities.

Marisa Fabiano, previously senior vice-president of corporate finance and controller, has stepped into Leech’s former role.

The Globe and Mail has confirmed what iPhone in Canada first told you last week—Rogers is offering a second round of voluntary exit packages to employees. Fabiano’s portfolio will include dealing with this second round of voluntary packages for eligible employees.

The leadership changes extend further, with Mahes Wickramasinghe being named president of group operations, a role that now includes overseeing customer service.

“We’re building on the growth and momentum we’ve achieved over the last eight quarters with key executive changes to help transform our residential business and move to a digital first experience for our customers,” said Schmidt.

