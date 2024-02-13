Super Bowl LVIII Shatters Engagement Records on X

Super Bowl LVIII marked a historic moment on X (formerly Twitter), setting new records in user engagement and brand participation.

Impressions, user posts, and video views soared, with increases of 31%, 41%, and 75% respectively compared to last year, revealed X on Tuesday. This was helped by the overtime victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers, the longest Super Bowl game in history, as that fueled a significant surge in visibility and engagement on the social network.

The game’s biggest moments included Patrick Mahomes being named MVP after leading the Chiefs to their third title win in five years, and Taylor Swift receiving one of the night’s loudest cheers (she chugged a beer). The event also saw a massive interaction from music fans, with Usher’s performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

On the advertising front, 77% of brands that advertised on-air during the game also launched their campaigns on X, showcasing the platform’s importance in amplifying brand visibility. X said DraftKings dominated conversations without a national TV spot, and Mountain Dew, whose post featuring Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman became the most-watched video from a brand’s handle.

Duolingo emerged as the most-liked brand, while Verizon was the most mentioned, thanks to its association with Beyoncé.

Of course, Canadians didn’t get to see these ads live due to Bell Media’s exclusive broadcast rights of the Super Bowl here, resulting in the company showing local ads instead.

The NFL and X partnership highlighted the platform’s role in enhancing the Super Bowl experience, offering fans, partners, and brands a complete experience it said. As X continues to be the hub for real-time sports conversation, it is set to play a significant role in upcoming events like March Madness, the NBA Finals, and the Paris Olympics, it said.

“The Super Bowl was just another reminder: there is no substitute for X,” said the company, led by CEO Linda Yaccarino.