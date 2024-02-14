Koodo Debuts ‘Happy Stack’ Bundle: Phone Plan, Internet, Stream+

Telus-owned Koodo has launched a new ‘Happy Stack’ bundle on Wednesday, which combines a phone plan, home internet and Stream+ into one.

Starting at $99 per month for new and existing customers in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, Koodo says the bundle can save you up to 23% off regular prices. Koodo says a successful pilot took place in the fall of last year.

“Happy Stack is the answer to today’s unpredictable economic climate. It combines reliable mobile service, dependable high-speed internet, and the best streaming entertainment at a value Canadians can’t find anywhere else,” said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at Telus, in a statement. “Our value-minded customers want to invest wisely in a practical, comprehensive connectivity and entertainment package, without sacrificing top-tier quality, and we’re proud to deliver that only at Koodo.”

When you start with a Koodo phone plan, and then add home internet, you can save $21/month. When you add Stream+ (Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime bundle) that adds $5/month savings.

Koodo says its home internet offerings now reach over 7 million homes across Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Bundles offer customers extra savings and they also can retain them with Koodo for longer, instead of jumping ship to the next best plan or internet deal. Are you going to jump on Koodo’s ‘Happy Stack’ bundle?