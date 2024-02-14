Videotron Launches International Cellphone Plan from $55/month

Quebecor’s Videotron announced on Wednesday its first international mobile plan, starting from $55 per month when bundled with home internet.

“Videotron is proud to be the first carrier in Québec to offer its customers the freedom to travel with peace of mind and without worrying about roaming charges,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in a statement. “We continue delivering on our promise to provide our customers with innovative products and services that are truly responsive to their needs.”

The new Canada-International plan “is available for a limited time” at $55/month when combined with a home internet plan. The international plan includes 25GB of data in covered (and growing) destinations, an extra 100 GB of data per year in Canada, plus unlimited talk, text and data in the covered destinations.

Videotron says the Canada-International plan comes with a “lifetime price guarantee”, meaning the base rate plan before any promos or discounts will not increase during your subscription period.

The following destinations are covered in the Canada-International plan:

  • North and South America: United States (including Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Alaska), Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Bermuda, Panama
  • Europe: Mainland France and Corsica, Italy and Vatican City (except St. Martin), Spain, Germany, United Kingdom (including Great Britain, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man), Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Greece

Note that there are no destinations in Asia included. You’ll have to subscribe to Freedom Mobile’s $65 Roam Beyond plan to get more international destinations covered (73 locations).

