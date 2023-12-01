Quebecor, Videotron Spend Big to Expand 5G, Manitoba Next

Quebecor and its subsidiary Videotron have significantly expanded their wireless network capabilities with a $299 million investment in 305 blocks of spectrum in the 3800 MHz 5G band.

The acquisition took place during the spectrum auction that began on October 24, 2023, and ended on November 24, 2023. It marks a substantial increase in Quebecor’s spectrum holdings in the 3500 and 3800 MHz bands, crucial for 5G technology, bringing its total investment in these areas to over $1.1 billion.

“This latest investment is perfectly in line with our business plan, which is focused on continuing to offer Canadians better services at better prices,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in an emailed statement to iPhone in Canada on late Thursday.

“It is further proof that we have not only the will but also the ability to achieve our goals, for the benefit of consumers. Canadians have already seen a significant drop in the price of wireless services, thanks to the healthy competition created by Videotron’s acquisition of Freedom Mobile,” said Péladeau.

A significant portion of the newly acquired spectrum, about 61%, is located outside Québec, particularly in southern Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Quebecor plans to continue its 5G network expansion in these regions through Freedom Mobile, acquired in April 2023, and its Fizz wireless brand, which has recently entered Western Canada.

In addition to these areas, Quebecor has also invested in spectrum in Manitoba, where it now holds 46 blocks across the 600, 3500, and 3800 MHz bands. This move is part of Quebecor’s strategy to enter the Manitoba market.

In Québec, the additional spectrum will improve Videotron’s 5G network rollout and support continued enhancements of its wireless network, focusing on service quality and customer experience.

The 3500 and 3800 MHz bands are crucial for the development of 5G wireless technology. Quebecor’s investments in these frequencies have totalled more than $4 billion since 2008. These bands are expected to significantly improve network capacity, download speeds, and reduce latency, offering an advanced user experience across the country.