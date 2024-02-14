Videotron’s Fizz Expands Beta Coverage to More Areas

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

fizz coverage map

Videotron’s online-only wireless brand Fizz, has broadened its beta coverage in existing regions in Canada.

Fizz now extends beyond Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island in B.C. to include areas on the west coast including Sooke, Jordan River, Port Renfrew, while the entire Saanich Peninsula, and the Malahat is also showing as having coverage.

Additionally, on the B.C. Lower Mainland, we’re seeing coverages for Metro Vancouver and also Squamish and Vernon.

In Alberta, Fizz beta maps show Airdrie, Lethbridge, and Sherwood Park.

Ontario sees the most extensive expansion, with the entire Greater Toronto Area and most of Southern Ontario now under Fizz’s beta coverage.

Recent months have also seen the service launching in major cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton in November, followed by Victoria and Abbotsford in December, and extending to Winnipeg, Manitoba, in January.

Despite the rapid expansion, Fizz currently does not support eSIM or Wi-Fi Calling yet, two important features that wireless users want (Telus-owned Public Mobile doesn’t have Wi-Fi Calling either, sadly).

Fizz operates on the Freedom Mobile network and is a subsidiary of Videotron, owned by Quebecor.

Thanks Alexandre

