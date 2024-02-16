First Apple Vision Pro Buyers Face Last Day for Returns

Launch day Apple Vision Pro buyers in the U.S. have until the end of today, Friday, February 16, to return their expensive headsets for a full refund.

Apple’s return policy in the U.S. allows for full refunds within 14 days of the date you receive your item. If you’ve been following the chatter on X, it seems some early adopters are ready to return their Vision Pro, based on a variety of reasons.

I have two days left to return the #VisionPro and I’m leaning towards doing it. There are ZERO useful apps that make me want to use it. It appears @Apple is continuing to drive away and discourage developers. — Nick Poorman (@NickPoorman) February 16, 2024

Earlier this week Cult of Mac detailed some Vision Pro chatter on X and reasons for sending the device back. People are either finding the headset too uncomfortable, expensive and also no real compelling daily use. Some people don’t want to wear the headset all day and feel isolated, at the cost starting at $3,499 USD. Others have mentioned headaches and motion sickness from Apple’s first spatial computer.

Happy Apple Vision Pro Return Day! — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 16, 2024

For those that make Apple content, trying out the device for two weeks is good enough, plus they get their full money back. While some are returning Vision Pro, some are also happy with the device.

today's the last day i'm eligible to return it, but i'm definitely keeping my Apple Vision Pro i've been using it for ~4-6 hours a day over the past 2 weeks i've worked through the comfort issues and i think it's a really cool device for daily light computing look forward to… — DCinvestor (@iamDCinvestor) February 16, 2024

Again, outside of the Apple fanboy bubble on X, it’s hard to know how many people are returning their Vision Pro headsets. But when the biggest Apple nerds are sending them back on the final return day, that isn’t a good look. You can buy 7 Meta Quest 3 headsets for the price of one Apple Vision Pro, according to Mark Zuckerberg. Headsets for the whole family, or just dad so he can watch movies down in the basement alone at night?

Again, from what we’ve seen, Vision Pro is pretty cool and next level—but is the first-get Apple product worth $3,499 USD? It’s going to easily cost over $5,000 CAD if and when it launches in Canada. That’s a big ask when inflation is still here and the prices of everything continue to go up.