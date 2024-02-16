First Apple Vision Pro Buyers Face Last Day for Returns

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Launch day Apple Vision Pro buyers in the U.S. have until the end of today, Friday, February 16, to return their expensive headsets for a full refund.

Apple’s return policy in the U.S. allows for full refunds within 14 days of the date you receive your item. If you’ve been following the chatter on X, it seems some early adopters are ready to return their Vision Pro, based on a variety of reasons.

Earlier this week Cult of Mac detailed some Vision Pro chatter on X and reasons for sending the device back. People are either finding the headset too uncomfortable, expensive and also no real compelling daily use. Some people don’t want to wear the headset all day and feel isolated, at the cost starting at $3,499 USD. Others have mentioned headaches and motion sickness from Apple’s first spatial computer.

For those that make Apple content, trying out the device for two weeks is good enough, plus they get their full money back. While some are returning Vision Pro, some are also happy with the device.

Again, outside of the Apple fanboy bubble on X, it’s hard to know how many people are returning their Vision Pro headsets. But when the biggest Apple nerds are sending them back on the final return day, that isn’t a good look. You can buy 7 Meta Quest 3 headsets for the price of one Apple Vision Pro, according to Mark Zuckerberg. Headsets for the whole family, or just dad so he can watch movies down in the basement alone at night?

Again, from what we’ve seen, Vision Pro is pretty cool and next level—but is the first-get Apple product worth $3,499 USD? It’s going to easily cost over $5,000 CAD if and when it launches in Canada. That’s a big ask when inflation is still here and the prices of everything continue to go up.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

James Smith Cree Nation Debuts App-Based Emergency Alerts

The James Smith Cree Nation has a new Indigenous-led emergency alert system, leveraging the new FirstAlerts feature on Talking Stick, an anonymous chat app by Ottawa-based TryCycle Data Systems. The feature was announced by Chief Wally Burns on Wednesday, and comes nearly eighteen months following a devastating stabbing incident in the community that resulted in...
Austin Blake
1 hour ago

iPhone Jailbreak for iOS 15, iOS 16.5 Released: Dopamine 2.0

Do you still jailbreak your iPhone or iPad? Some people do, and the latest jailbreak, Dopamine 2.0, has been officially released. This jailbreak tool is compatible with iOS 15.0 through 16.6.1 for devices equipped with arm64 (A9 and newer chips), extending its reach to more iPhone and iPad models, including M1 and M2. Specifically, Dopamine...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

‘Shocking’ Security Gaps Exposed in Federal Departments: Watchdog

Investigations into numerous federal departments have uncovered severe security flaws, putting the privacy of Canadians at risk. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) has brought to light these alarming issues in two reports to Parliament, focusing on privacy breaches at Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and the Royal Canadian...
Austin Blake
4 hours ago