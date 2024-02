Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched new promo plans today, including a $29/20GB 4G LTE plan available month-to-month.

We previously saw this plan made available in Quebec-only but now it’s being advertised on Public Mobile’s website across the nation.

Here are all the Public Mobile promo plans available right now–the $34/50GB and $40/75GB plans were not available earlier this month:

$24/4GB 4G

$29/20GB 4G

$34/30GB 5G

$34/30GB 4G on 90-day subscription (save $5)

$34/50GB 5G on 90-day subscription (save $6)

$40/75GB 5G on 90-day subscription (save $10)

The $55/60GB 5G Canada-US plan on 90-day subscription (save $10) remains.

Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G Canada-US plan is still available. Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile also has a $40/75GB plan but it includes Canada-US roaming, to go with its $50/100GB Canada-US plan.