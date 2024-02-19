Public Mobile Gives 1GB Free Data to Select Customers

Telus-owned Public Mobile appears to be doling out 1GB of free monthly data to select customers.

According to a text message received by numerous Public Mobile owner customers on RFD, the wireless carrier says the 1GB extra data is free and will expire in 30 days. The full text message is below:

Public Mobile here. To thank you for being a loyal subscriber, we added an extra 1GB of data to your account for free. You don’t have to do anything – other than enjoy the extra data that is. We’ve already added the free data to your account which will expire in 30 days. Thank you for choosing Public Mobile.

Many noted they’re currently on lower-priced plans such as $15 or $25, but also others noted $24/4GB plans for example. The 30 day data expiry is pretty sad, as in the past other data bonuses never had expiry dates and would rollover until you used up the goods.

Public Mobile never did offer an annual holiday freebie for customers, as that tradition came to an end in 2023.