25-Minute Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Announced for February 21

Steve Vegvari
3 seconds ago

Nintendo has announced its first official Direct showcase of the year. The upcoming presentation is dubbed a ‘Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase’.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will be held on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024. As revealed by the company on X (formally Twitter), it’ll be roughly 25 minutes in length and will focus on “Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.”.

Unfortunately, outside of the above post, there has been official information given on what to expect. Of course, knowing that it’ll be a showcase primarily focused on partnering publishers, we can gather there won’t be too many (if any) first-party Nintendo announcements. Don’t expect to be seeing the long-awaited ‘Switch 2.’ Especially given the rumours that the hardware has been quietly delayed until 2025.

Of course, there is still room to speculate. There are several announced third-party games for Switch that have yet to be released. This includes Cat Quest 3, Contra: Operation Galuga, Heavenly Bodies, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition, and Penny’s Big Breakaway. Also, coming off of Xbox’s Business Update last week, we may finally see the rumoured Hi-Fi Rush appear from Tango Gameworks.

Nintendo is now the last major publisher to host its own digital showcase this year. In January, Xbox held its Developer_Direct, which revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Earlier this month, the first PlayStation State of Play was held, highlighting many 2024 games as well as Death Stranding 2 On the Beach.

To tune into the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase keep your eyes on YouTube as it’ll be available to watch on-demand on February 21st at 9AM ET/6AM PT.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Increases Price of Workspace Starter Prices in Canada

Google has announced an upcoming price increase for its Google Workspace Business Starter subscription, effective from March 19, 2024. According to an email obtained by iPhone in Canada, Google explains users currently paying $7.80 CAD per user per month will see their subscription costs rise to $9.36 CAD per user per month after this date....
John Quintet
15 hours ago

Wyze Camera ‘Glitch’ Let 13,000 Owners See Other Feeds

Security camera maker Wyze recently informed its users of a security incident that occurred during a service outage last Friday morning, affecting a small fraction of customers. The company said over 99.75% of Wyze accounts, including the recipients of the email, were not impacted by the incident. The outage, blamed on an issue with their...
John Quintet
15 hours ago