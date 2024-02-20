25-Minute Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Announced for February 21

Nintendo has announced its first official Direct showcase of the year. The upcoming presentation is dubbed a ‘Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase’.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will be held on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024. As revealed by the company on X (formally Twitter), it’ll be roughly 25 minutes in length and will focus on “Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.”.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners. Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

Unfortunately, outside of the above post, there has been official information given on what to expect. Of course, knowing that it’ll be a showcase primarily focused on partnering publishers, we can gather there won’t be too many (if any) first-party Nintendo announcements. Don’t expect to be seeing the long-awaited ‘Switch 2.’ Especially given the rumours that the hardware has been quietly delayed until 2025.

Of course, there is still room to speculate. There are several announced third-party games for Switch that have yet to be released. This includes Cat Quest 3, Contra: Operation Galuga, Heavenly Bodies, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition, and Penny’s Big Breakaway. Also, coming off of Xbox’s Business Update last week, we may finally see the rumoured Hi-Fi Rush appear from Tango Gameworks.

Nintendo is now the last major publisher to host its own digital showcase this year. In January, Xbox held its Developer_Direct, which revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Earlier this month, the first PlayStation State of Play was held, highlighting many 2024 games as well as Death Stranding 2 On the Beach.

To tune into the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase keep your eyes on YouTube as it’ll be available to watch on-demand on February 21st at 9AM ET/6AM PT.