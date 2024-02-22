Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade Gets New Updates

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

Cyber 007 apple arcade

The action-adventure game Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade has received new challenges and a player outfit for the game’s James Bond character.

The Cypher 007 1.1 update, brings a series of new challenges and rewards, including a special desert outfit inspired by James Bond’s look in “Quantum of Solace.”

The update features an all-new Challenge Mode, where players can try missions with specific constraints to earn Fabric, which can be used to purchase outfits. These challenges range from completing missions without the use of weapons, gadgets, or suit linings, to finishing tasks within a set time limit or without alerting enemies.

Additionally, players can seek out five hidden SPECTRE rings or attempt to complete missions with a limited supply of ammunition, explained the developers to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

Following the 1.1 update, the Cypher 007 1.2 update will bring a new chapter to the game, featuring five brand-new levels. This chapter includes new characters and content inspired by the film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” expanding the game’s universe and offering players more immersive experiences.

This series of updates improves Cypher 007 gameplay, making the James Bond action-adventure game even better. Cypher 007 was developed by Pixelbite in collaboration with Tilting Point, Amazon MGM Studios, and EON Productions. The game made its debut back in September on Apple Arcade.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Chrome Debuts ‘Help Me Write’ AI Feature, Not in Canada

Google has rolled out a new feature in Chrome (the latest version M122), called "Help me write," aimed at letting you write things on the web much easier and faster. The feature is first available on Mac and Windows PCs in the U.S. and in English. Sadly, that mean it’s not available in Canada at...
Gary Ng
41 mins ago

Seneca Polytechnic to Create AI Tutor for Students with Microsoft

Toronto’s Seneca Polytechnic has announced a partnership with Microsoft to incorporate Azure AI technology into its educational offerings, in the form of an AI tutor for students and staff, in what will be a first in Canada. This upcoming AI tutor will bring personalized job interview simulations to enhance learning and job readiness among students....
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Use Gemini in Gmail, Docs and More in New Google One Plan

Google has announced an expansion of its Google One AI Premium plan, introducing the integration of Gemini capabilities into Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. This update is powered by Gemini Advanced and Google's 1.0 Ultra AI model aims to increase your productivity within Google's suite of products, integrated right into apps. Since its debut...
Austin Blake
2 hours ago