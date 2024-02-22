Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade Gets New Updates

The action-adventure game Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade has received new challenges and a player outfit for the game’s James Bond character.

The Cypher 007 1.1 update, brings a series of new challenges and rewards, including a special desert outfit inspired by James Bond’s look in “Quantum of Solace.”

The update features an all-new Challenge Mode, where players can try missions with specific constraints to earn Fabric, which can be used to purchase outfits. These challenges range from completing missions without the use of weapons, gadgets, or suit linings, to finishing tasks within a set time limit or without alerting enemies.

Additionally, players can seek out five hidden SPECTRE rings or attempt to complete missions with a limited supply of ammunition, explained the developers to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

Following the 1.1 update, the Cypher 007 1.2 update will bring a new chapter to the game, featuring five brand-new levels. This chapter includes new characters and content inspired by the film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” expanding the game’s universe and offering players more immersive experiences.

This series of updates improves Cypher 007 gameplay, making the James Bond action-adventure game even better. Cypher 007 was developed by Pixelbite in collaboration with Tilting Point, Amazon MGM Studios, and EON Productions. The game made its debut back in September on Apple Arcade.