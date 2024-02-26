OnePlus Watch 2 Pricing in Canada: Specs, Details and More

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the OnePlus Watch 2 was unveiled by OnePlus, the company’s latest flagship smartwatch featuring Wear OS 4 by Google.

The device stands out with its Dual-Engine Architecture, with two chipsets within the Snapdragon W5 to deliver a hybrid interface and a battery life that leads the market with up to 100 hours of use in Smart Mode (48 hours with heavy use), along with its stainless steel design. There’s a dial button and another button on the side of the watch, which can be worn in left or right wrists.

Powered by Wear OS 4, the OnePlus Watch 2 integrates popular Google apps and introduces new features for enhanced convenience. The smartwatch’s design, inspired by the OnePlus 12 Series, features a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover and a stainless steel chassis for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810H US military standard and IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ratings.

“As a smartwatch that integrates market-leading battery life, premium design, latest Wear OS and innovative health features, the OnePlus Watch 2 definitely qualifies as a reliable companion for your daily life,” said Justin Liu, GM of the Wearable Business Unit at OnePlus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a 500mAh battery, supported by 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging technology (it can fully charge in 60 minutes). Additionally, it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

As a personal fitness and wellness coach through the OHealth app, users can get a tonne of health data. It now supports Health Connect by Android, allowing users to manage data permissions and sync health data across multiple apps and devices securely. The smartwatch features tracking modes for over 100 sports, Dual Frequency GPS for precise location tracking, and detailed sleep and stress monitoring (it has the battery life to last through the night).

“We’ve made significant updates to Wear OS’ hybrid interface to support new capabilities that run on OnePlus’ innovative Dual-Engine Architecture,” said John Renaldi, Senior Director of Product and Design, Wear OS by Google, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Through this collaboration, the OnePlus Watch 2 transparently switches between the low power and high-performance engines to deliver a feature-rich, premium smartwatch experience with optimized battery life.”

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in Canada starting March 4, priced at $399.99 CAD, in Radiant Steel or Black Steel. OnePlus has trade-in program for additional savings as well at $60 CAD (you can trade in any watch in any condition), and the watch will be sold on its website and Amazon. We’ll have more on the OnePlus Watch 2 soon, stay tuned.