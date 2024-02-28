Apple to ‘Break New Ground’ in Generative AI This Year: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company’s big investment in artificial intelligence (AI), marking a pivotal embrace of the generative AI movement sweeping the tech industry.

To most Apple customers, it feels the company is far behind compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. But Cook’s statements today at its annual shareholder looks to reassure the future of AI from the company.

“We see incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area,” said Cook, noting he believes AI can transform user productivity and problem-solving capabilities.

Cook also teased a major AI announcement is coming from Apple. “Later this year, I look forward to sharing with you the ways we will break new ground in generative AI, another technology we believe can redefine the future,” he said, according to CNBC.

The Apple CEO also repositioned several of Apple’s offerings as “AI-powered,” underscoring the company’s longstanding engagement with the technology, a shift from its previous emphasis on machine learning over AI. Specifically, Cook mentioned the Vision Pro’s hand tracking tool and the Apple Watch’s heart rate alerts as examples of AI integration in Apple products.

Despite not discussing the Apple Car project, which was reported as cancelled yesterday by Bloomberg, Cook emphasized the company’s strategic focus on product development. This came after shareholders rejected a proposal demanding a report on AI risks, an initiative led by the AFL-CIO Index Funds but opposed by Apple to protect company secrets.

The shareholder meeting concluded with the approval of Apple’s board of directors, including the election of former Aerospace CEO Wanda Austin, and the rejection of five independent shareholder proposals, including the AI risk report. Also approved was executive pay and the company’s auditor.