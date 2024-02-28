Google Maps Rolls Out Glanceable Directions Feature

Among a handful of recent Google Maps improvements lies the much anticipated glanceable directions feature, which is now rolling out to the general public.

As noted by Android Police, the glanceable directions feature, which was first announced by Google in February last year, displays real-time ETA and turn-by-turn directions directly on the lock screen, eliminating the need for constant phone unlocking.

Despite the initial announcement, the rollout of glanceable directions faced delays. However, after nearly a year, Google has initiated a silent worldwide rollout of this feature, reaching numerous users across various countries.

The long-awaited addition to Google Maps also offers route overview tracking without the need to initiate detailed directions.

To enable glanceable directions, users can access the Settings menu within Google Maps, located under Navigation settings. Despite its usefulness, it’s worth noting that the feature is initially disabled by default.

Google says the addition of glanceable directions will enhance the safety and convenience of navigation, particularly for drivers, by reducing the distractions caused by frequent phone interactions.

While the arrival of glanceable directions is a step forward in improving the user experience, some hope that Google will streamline its deployment process for future updates, avoiding lengthy delays.

Nonetheless, Google Maps users can now enjoy the benefits of glanceable directions, marking a significant enhancement in the app’s functionality.